2 inmates hurt in big brawl at northeast Nevada prison camp
A Nevada prison official says two inmates were treated at a hospital for injuries after a brawl that may have involved as many as half the 145 inmates at a minimum-security prison camp outside Elko. State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Monday that police and sheriff's deputies from surrounding areas helped quell fighting after it erupted about 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the Carlin Conservation Camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Elko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M...
|Dec 20
|RushFan666
|6
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov 23
|Elko delivery
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Elko Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job...
|Jul '16
|Jed
|1
|Looking for Cheryl Curtis (Aug '07)
|Apr '16
|Abbaz
|8
|Our crooked Judge (Dec '13)
|Apr '16
|truthmongerdotinfo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elko Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC