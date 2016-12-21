2 inmates hurt in big brawl at northeast Nevada prison camp

A Nevada prison official says two inmates were treated at a hospital for injuries after a brawl that may have involved as many as half the 145 inmates at a minimum-security prison camp outside Elko. State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Monday that police and sheriff's deputies from surrounding areas helped quell fighting after it erupted about 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the Carlin Conservation Camp.

