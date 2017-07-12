Trial begins for Randolph County man accused of trying to kill State Trooper
The trial of the Randolph County man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking a State Police trooper last March begins Wednesday. Nathaniel Ray Wegman, 28, of Elkins, is accused of attempted murder.
