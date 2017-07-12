Trial begins for Randolph County man ...

Trial begins for Randolph County man accused of trying to kill State Trooper

The trial of the Randolph County man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking a State Police trooper last March begins Wednesday. Nathaniel Ray Wegman, 28, of Elkins, is accused of attempted murder.

