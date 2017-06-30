Masterpiece
Alice-Gervais Sabatino, one of 23 local residents who are part of Artists at Work in Elkins, spends Thursday working on a new piece in the downtown store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Markie Jeffries
|14 min
|Dennis
|4
|Amber Lambert/kimbrew
|15 min
|Dennis
|7
|Beth Domingo
|15 min
|Wow
|1
|Northwest Hardwoods Needs A Union
|16 min
|Dennis
|4
|Northwest Hardwoods Now Hiring
|1 hr
|Real Dennis
|6
|Shalae studer
|4 hr
|Dennis
|2
|Corruption Runs Deep In Elkins
|5 hr
|Dennis
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC