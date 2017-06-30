Lions Club Announces Officers
The Lions Club of Elkins swears in new officers, including, from left, Donna Weese, LCIF chairwoman; Bill Collins, president; Jimmie Pennington, secretary and treasurer; and Dick Walden, tail twister.
