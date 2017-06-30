Library gets Snowshoe Foundation grant

Library gets Snowshoe Foundation grant

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

In collaboration with the Elkins-Randolph County YMCA, 12 day-camp children in fourth through sixth grades are experiencing five quality Wednesday morning reading, research and art sessions hosted by the library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ellamore Recreation Center/ Community Building 37 min imsome76 11
Family Court Judge Lori Haynes 2 hr confused 7
Who Was Let Go At The Sheriffs Office 3 hr Idk 3
Summer Martin 3 hr True 2
Only Dumbasses Capitalize The Beginning Of Ever... 10 hr Hedwig 11
Backyard pants are a "Good Old Boy" Tue Dennis 1
Dennis Preys On Underage Girls In Elkins Tue Dennis 2
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,236 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC