Library gets Snowshoe Foundation grant
In collaboration with the Elkins-Randolph County YMCA, 12 day-camp children in fourth through sixth grades are experiencing five quality Wednesday morning reading, research and art sessions hosted by the library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ellamore Recreation Center/ Community Building
|37 min
|imsome76
|11
|Family Court Judge Lori Haynes
|2 hr
|confused
|7
|Who Was Let Go At The Sheriffs Office
|3 hr
|Idk
|3
|Summer Martin
|3 hr
|True
|2
|Only Dumbasses Capitalize The Beginning Of Ever...
|10 hr
|Hedwig
|11
|Backyard pants are a "Good Old Boy"
|Tue
|Dennis
|1
|Dennis Preys On Underage Girls In Elkins
|Tue
|Dennis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC