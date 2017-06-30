Galloway to lead Elkins PD

Galloway to lead Elkins PD

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

A new police chief will take office this month, as Elkins City Council members Thursday approved the hiring of a longtime Pocahontas County resident who has extensive law enforcement experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shalae studer 24 min Dennis 2
Northwest Hardwoods Needs A Union 26 min Dennis 2
Northwest Hardwoods Now Hiring 29 min Dennis 5
Corruption Runs Deep In Elkins 29 min Dennis 8
County Sheriff Needs Fired 30 min Dennis 11
Amber Lambert/kimbrew 2 hr Dennis 5
Richard Debias Is a Good Ol Boy that works at T... 2 hr Dennis 9
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC