Street Melodies' brightens up Elkins
A busking opportunity for area artists was introduced in downtown Elkins on Saturday thanks to a collaborative effort from many in the community who are hoping to promote people's unique talents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cassie poland
|3 hr
|crazy girl
|18
|Drove by Elkins and there were 4 different blac...
|3 hr
|stupid racist
|2
|Just wanting to know about him
|3 hr
|Fienrkf
|4
|"The Inter Mountain is corrupt" ... "It's in th...
|4 hr
|True that
|3
|Just wanting to get to know more
|5 hr
|Beth
|1
|Randolph County correctional officer pleads gui...
|8 hr
|What an idiot
|28
|Breaking News: WVSP Pursuing Man In Wheelchair
|Sun
|ERRN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC