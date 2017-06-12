Royal Scouts announced for MSFF

Royal Scouts announced for MSFF

Mountain State Forest Festival Director Chad Shoemaker has announced the appointments of Brianna Elaine Harper, Jazmyn Cherie Taylor, Caleb William Seel and Joshua Garrett Warner as Royal Scouts for the 81st Mountain State Forest Festival.

