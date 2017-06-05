MSFF royal jesters announced
The 81st Mountain State Forest Festival has announced the selection of royal jesters Mackenzie Nicole Childers, Ruby Jane Jackson, Juliet Marguerite Kubichek and Lexi Marie Reger to the court of Maid Silvia LXXXI.
