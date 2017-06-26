Meeting Memos

Wednesday Jun 21

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE TUTORING by Literacy Volunteers of Upshur County will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the literacy office located at 34 Franklin St. in Buckhannon, directly behind Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

