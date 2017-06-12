Inmate facing drug charge

Inmate facing drug charge

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: The Inter-Mountain

A Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate is facing an additional felony charge after allegedly being caught snorting a pill while in a holding cell of the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whats up wit him?? 1 hr Genny Hawkins 2
Seth Nelson? 1 hr Honest 2
Looking for house to bye 7 hr pgh 4
Lydia Stevens 8 hr Haha 9
Elkins Music Thread (Jun '13) 10 hr Mamajama 15
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 14 hr RSM 4,218
Good lawyers?? 17 hr Outside the county 3
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC