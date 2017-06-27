Fossil collection on display at D&E
A new addition to The Stirrup Gallery at Davis & Elkins College recalls the Pleistocene epoch thousands of years ago when mastodons, wooly mammoths and Irish elk roamed the earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward For Anyone That Can Give "Real Dennis" A...
|2 hr
|Dennis
|67
|who
|4 hr
|Dennis
|2
|Where has Dennis been?
|4 hr
|400 pound man
|3
|Chris boatwright
|4 hr
|fuckedup
|8
|Kodi tingler
|12 hr
|MillCreekBloodhound
|3
|Donnie Johnson
|12 hr
|dick tease
|3
|Missy Rohr Anello
|18 hr
|Kittykat
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC