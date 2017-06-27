Forest Festival Royal Trumpeteers announced
Mountain State Forest Festival Director General Chad Shoemaker has announced the appointments of Abiel Gallagher-Reyes, Kyle Golden Murphy, Brooke Ashleigh Pritt and Juanita Kathleen Teter as Royal Trumpeteers for the 81st Mountain State Forest Festival.
