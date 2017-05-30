Elkins man faces charges from stabbin...

Elkins man faces charges from stabbing incident

There are 5 comments on the The Inter-Mountain story from Yesterday, titled Elkins man faces charges from stabbing incident. In it, The Inter-Mountain reports that:

A Randolph County man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man and, in the words of the alleged victim, taking his pride.

curious

Buckhannon, WV

#1 Yesterday
The justice system here is a complete joke. One man runs over another mans head and now hes home out and about doing whatever he wants. Now this drugged up crap stabs someone in the head and he could only serve a year, im sorry but both these are attempted murder but nope not in good old elkins

Dukes Of Elkins

Statts Mills, WV

#2 Yesterday
curious wrote:
The justice system here is a complete joke. One man runs over another mans head and now hes home out and about doing whatever he wants. Now this drugged up crap stabs someone in the head and he could only serve a year, im sorry but both these are attempted murder but nope not in good old elkins
In Elkins it's called the "Good Old Boy System."
Mother ship shadow

Tulsa, OK

#3 23 hrs ago
I never knew it was so easy to "find" a gun. Pretty sure pistols need to be registered here in ol' WV.
Repeat bs

Tulsa, OK

#5 13 hrs ago
This BOY has been involved in many assaults with weapons. Likes to harass people. Is a known drug dealer, user and criminal. It's gonna take someone dying from his ignorance before the "system" does anything!
curious

Hockessin, DE

#6 3 hrs ago
Repeat bs wrote:
This BOY has been involved in many assaults with weapons. Likes to harass people. Is a known drug dealer, user and criminal. It's gonna take someone dying from his ignorance before the "system" does anything!
Thats because he is clinically insane. Has papers to prove it he can basicly get away with anything. Its stupid he needs locked up in an institute. Hes beat every woman hes been with, almost ripped an eye out of the one girl. And this is truth not just some run of the mouth crap. Ive seen him do it personally and i know some of the ones hes beat.
