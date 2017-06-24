Crews Work to Restore County Jail

The Randolph County Jail, which has only temporarily held inmates awaiting court hearings for the last 12 years, is undergoing the beginning stage of a potential multi-year project to remodel the facility. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office, including the court security officers it employs, along with a Department of Corrections inmate work crew and North Central Community Corrections program participants are working on demolition of the building, much of which has been destroyed by water damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.