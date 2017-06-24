Crews Work to Restore County Jail

The Randolph County Jail, which has only temporarily held inmates awaiting court hearings for the last 12 years, is undergoing the beginning stage of a potential multi-year project to remodel the facility. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office, including the court security officers it employs, along with a Department of Corrections inmate work crew and North Central Community Corrections program participants are working on demolition of the building, much of which has been destroyed by water damage.

