Classic Car Cruise-In

Classic Car Cruise-In

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

The Inter-Mountain photo by Tim MacVean Morris Kittle, of Elkins, right, and Jerry Phillips, of Buckhannon, talk about the engine on Kittle's 1965 Pontiac GTO Thursday evening at the Elkins Cruise-In event in the parking lot across from the Elkins Depot Welcome Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Northwest Hardwoods Transportation 2 hr put up or shut up 3
Biggest Snitches In RC Work At Dailey Yard 9 hr bad dudes 3
Sarah barrickman 13 hr Barf 8
Priscilla Hornick ??? 17 hr Cedes 14
News Randolph County correctional officer pleads gui... 19 hr lol 24
Forest Festival: Run By The Good Old Boys 20 hr on your kneees 13
Rusty bender Thu Kcbjudsy 7
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,505 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC