Augusta sets schedule for courses
Submitted photos Masterful mandolin player and Elkins native Jeremy Wanless works one-on-one with a participant in his Augusta Heritage Center mini-course, Monroe Style Mandolin, in the library of historic Halliehurst mansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Working at ibex global
|3 hr
|Been there
|6
|deanna heelon
|3 hr
|Tomatoe
|6
|Sarah barrickman
|5 hr
|Sarah beth
|5
|Bill swecker
|8 hr
|Nooneneedstoknow
|11
|James T
|8 hr
|Frfr
|7
|Elkins man faces charges from stabbing incident
|9 hr
|Repeat bs
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|Bert
|4,207
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC