Augusta sets schedule for courses

Augusta sets schedule for courses

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Submitted photos Masterful mandolin player and Elkins native Jeremy Wanless works one-on-one with a participant in his Augusta Heritage Center mini-course, Monroe Style Mandolin, in the library of historic Halliehurst mansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Working at ibex global 3 hr Been there 6
deanna heelon 3 hr Tomatoe 6
Sarah barrickman 5 hr Sarah beth 5
Bill swecker 8 hr Nooneneedstoknow 11
James T 8 hr Frfr 7
News Elkins man faces charges from stabbing incident 9 hr Repeat bs 4
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 14 hr Bert 4,207
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,718 • Total comments across all topics: 281,481,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC