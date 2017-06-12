242 Years of Service
On Wednesday afternoon, many past, present and future soldiers joined together as a unit to honor the U.S. Army in celebrating its 242nd birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Francie Floyd eat...
|4,217
|"The Inter Mountain is corrupt" ... "It's in th...
|12 hr
|Hot News
|4
|HeySeedRed
|12 hr
|Inthe know
|1
|joshua blosser
|13 hr
|crazy girl
|2
|New to the area. .gateway apartments
|14 hr
|bad places
|19
|Taran Howell (Dec '15)
|17 hr
|waitin for a poin...
|45
|Josh Noel ?
|18 hr
|Josh Noel
|5
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC