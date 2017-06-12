12 people sentenced for roles in meth...

12 people sentenced for roles in meth operation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Twelve individuals were sentenced Thursday to a combined 953 months incarceration for their participation in a methamphetamine distribution operation that spanned two states and three North West Virginia counties, Acting United States Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sHeena Elmore 3 hr Bam67 5
Mountaineer Appliances , 6 hr joel 1
Working at ibex global 8 hr ohHeyÂ¡ 9
Northwest Hardwoods: Terrible Place To Work 8 hr find a real job 1
Anthony blackburn 10 hr this is wendy 18
Sarah barrickman 15 hr Imdtf 7
Bill swecker 15 hr Plop 12
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC