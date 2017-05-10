Weese tapped as '17 MSFF Woodly the Elf
Director General Chad Shoemaker, Queen's Department Director Peggy Phillips and Citizens Bank of West Virginia have announced Kaleigh Nicole Weese as Woodly the Elf, the official mascot of the Mountain State Forest Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Satterfield
|9 hr
|SetUp4Failure
|1
|Vintage Busted By The FDA
|10 hr
|Curious
|4
|Denise Campbell Was Smart Taking Her Case Out O...
|10 hr
|Just saying
|2
|Has anyone seen Samantha Canfield (Collett)
|10 hr
|Bottom Line
|8
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Bill Orielly
|4,150
|Dennis McCarthy
|12 hr
|Real Dennis
|6
|Dennis McCarthy's Pizza
|13 hr
|want to know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC