Schools Crown Prom King, Queen
Submitted photo Tamara Fortney and Jerad Taylor are crowned king and queen at Tygarts Valley High School's recent prom, hosted at the Elks Lodge No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Satterfield
|9 hr
|SetUp4Failure
|1
|Vintage Busted By The FDA
|10 hr
|Curious
|4
|Denise Campbell Was Smart Taking Her Case Out O...
|10 hr
|Just saying
|2
|Has anyone seen Samantha Canfield (Collett)
|10 hr
|Bottom Line
|8
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Bill Orielly
|4,150
|Dennis McCarthy
|12 hr
|Real Dennis
|6
|Dennis McCarthy's Pizza
|13 hr
|want to know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC