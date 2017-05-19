Randolph County correctional officer pleads guilty to use of force on detainee

A former Randolph County correctional officer pleaded guilty Friday to a civil rights violation after assaulting a handcuffed detainee before a trial. Adam Joseph Neal Graham, 26, of Elkins, was serving as a correctional officer at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in Belington when he forcibly slammed an 18-year-old detainee to the ground during an intake screening in March 2015.

