Randolph County correctional officer pleads guilty to use of force on detainee
A former Randolph County correctional officer pleaded guilty Friday to a civil rights violation after assaulting a handcuffed detainee before a trial. Adam Joseph Neal Graham, 26, of Elkins, was serving as a correctional officer at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in Belington when he forcibly slammed an 18-year-old detainee to the ground during an intake screening in March 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony blackburn
|20 min
|Chyanne T
|5
|Meth heads
|37 min
|Prayers
|12
|Northwest Hardwoods Is A Terrible Place To Work
|57 min
|Jackie
|3
|Cops Are Worthless Pigs In Elkins
|1 hr
|Dennis
|5
|Why Is Wilfong Still Practicing Law
|2 hr
|Real Dennis
|22
|Looking for a job ??
|3 hr
|Real Dennis
|28
|Losers in town??
|4 hr
|Real Dennis
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC