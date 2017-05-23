Rabies clinic is today

Saturday May 20 Read more: The Inter-Mountain

The rabies clinic will be offered at the Parsons Fire Hall from 1-2:30 p.m. and at the Davis Fire Hall from 4-5 p.m. The vaccinations are offered for all dogs and cats in the community, at a low and affordable price by Dr. Eileen Lammie of All Creatures Great and Small in Elkins.

