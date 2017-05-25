No one injured in Elkins fire

No one injured in Elkins fire

Fire crews were called to a Livingston Avenue residence at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning to battle a blaze in the rear of the residence, Elkins Fire Chief Tom Meader said.

