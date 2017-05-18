Man sentenced on drug charge

Man sentenced on drug charge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Inter-Mountain

One of two area residents facing felony charges from an automobile accident that led to the discovery of drugs was sentenced after entering into a plea agreement Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elkins Will Always Have Nothing 3 hr Now That Is Awesome 4
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr Robert 4,180
Losers in town?? 7 hr MabieBaby 8
Elkins Magistrates Are Worst Good Old Boys 7 hr Real Dennis 2
Samantha Carver, Amber, Ashley and Chanel Howell 15 hr Real Dennis 6
Collins arrested for child porn? 15 hr jules 1
Foxes is a chester 16 hr Play ground pimp 2
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,565 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC