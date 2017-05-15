Elkins man is charged with escape
A Randolph County man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly removed his home confinement bracelet, fled and posted about it on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denise Campbell Was Smart Taking Her Case Out O...
|4 hr
|Farewell
|4
|Northwest Hardwoods Is A Terrible Place To Work
|5 hr
|puller
|2
|What can anyone tell me about Handyman Will.
|8 hr
|Don
|32
|Inter Mountain Is Fake News
|10 hr
|Never Changes In ...
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|Jake
|4,153
|Why is Mike Taylor On Every Board In Town
|15 hr
|Dennis
|1
|Elkins Is The Armpit Of America
|15 hr
|Axilla
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC