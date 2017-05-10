Davis & Elkins students attend Nurse Unity Day in Charleston

Submitted photo Davis & Elkins College students and professors participating in Nurse Unity Day at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., are, from left, first row, Erin Herron, Courtney Poling, Chantal Elza, Abigail Wittig, Rodnitta Miller, Joanna George, Connie Barrick, Ashley Hill, Elizabeth Arbogast, Elizabeth Williams, Brittany Thorne and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.