Citizens prepare to address BOE
Parents and concerned citizens plan to meet Sunday to gather written comments for the Randolph County Board of Education regarding questions about the future of the historic Homestead Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roxanne bennet
|5 min
|becky
|1
|Drug lords of Elkins
|1 hr
|JoeDirt
|8
|Courtney barb
|2 hr
|mamasaid
|13
|Ashley boley
|2 hr
|mamasaid
|2
|Randolph County correctional officer pleads gui...
|3 hr
|pgh
|6
|What can anyone tell me about Handyman Will.
|3 hr
|Josh
|45
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Mein Land
|4,187
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC