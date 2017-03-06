Two crowned in Miss Elkins Area Schol...

Two crowned in Miss Elkins Area Scholarship Pageant

The Miss Elkins Area Scholarship Program crowned two new representatives to send to the annual Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia's Outstanding Teen Pageant in Morgantown on June 22 to 25. Miss Elkins Area's Outstanding Teen 2017 is Katelin Bochhetti, a student at Jefferson High School.

