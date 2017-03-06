Meadows charged with arson in storage units fire
There are 5 comments on the The Inter-Mountain story from Saturday Mar 4, titled Meadows charged with arson in storage units fire. In it, The Inter-Mountain reports that:
A Randolph County woman is facing felony charges after allegedly admitting via text messages to setting storage units on fire in the Elkins area.
#1 Saturday Mar 4
This is sad and pathetic that someone would do this.
#2 Saturday Mar 4
[QUOTE who="OhHeyÃƒÂƒÃ‚Â‚ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â¡"] This is sad and pathetic that someone would do this.[/QUOTE]
Sad and pathetic that another person could setup the other person to take the "fall" for all their dealings with each other. Check him out. Why would she just not have his bond revoked?
1 post removed
#4 Saturday
True slashing his tires and burning up everything he owns is not good enough we should revoke his bond to. Us meth heads need to united.
#5 Saturday
Get a life people.
#6 Sunday
She's the one that went his bond. Instead of doing all this stuff, don't you think she would've revoked it instead?
