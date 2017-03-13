Man pleads to lottery ticket theft

Man pleads to lottery ticket theft

A Hardy County man who stole lottery tickets from a store where he was employed and cashed them out at a different store entered into a plea agreement Friday in Randolph County Magistrate Court.

