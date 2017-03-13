Elkins Sewing Center sending dresses ...

Elkins Sewing Center sending dresses to Africa

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

More than 100 dresses made by the Elkins Sewing Center and local volunteers will be given to children living in African countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You're All Pigs 13 min charlie dont surf 16
Felony girl 25 min Teach 4
chevy mcdaniel 1 hr Drugsarebadmmky 4
lauren scott 3 hr xoxoxo 4
Chris Boatright 6 hr Never Trust A Pig 14
Jessie k? 6 hr getalife 23
Dreama Delphey 7 hr backthefuckup 7
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Egypt
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC