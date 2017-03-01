Drugs, cash, guns found in warrant se...

Drugs, cash, guns found in warrant search

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

A large amount of drugs, currency and firearms were seized after the execution of search warrants on two Elkins residences by multiple law enforcement agencies Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vocabulary 1 hr COCKroaches 1
Dumbasses Rally For Local Police 1 hr Grammar Nazi 9
Samantha Canfield & Summer Martin! (Jul '16) 1 hr Anonymous 10
If civil war or the purge were to actually happen. 1 hr Turn coat 1
Sis's clothes spin 1 hr Deez nuts 1
Bruce Hardwood 9 hr Sick 9
Daris Howell 10 hr Family 2
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC