DMC included in Top 100 hospitals list
Davis Medical Center in Elkins was recently named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Anderson
|2 hr
|Hollywood jack
|15
|Tarin "meth" howell arrested
|2 hr
|Jack
|9
|Sprint girls
|3 hr
|Black guy in a truck
|1
|Chris Boatright
|5 hr
|Highland Park
|3
|Whiskey River Grill
|5 hr
|Just Wondering
|1
|Dreama Delphey
|5 hr
|best friend
|5
|You're All Pigs
|5 hr
|Pope Edin
|3
