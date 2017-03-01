Candidate doesn't live in the city

Candidate doesn't live in the city

Saturday

In a surprising twist mere days before Tuesday's municipal election, officials revealed Sam Barbagallo Jr., write-in candidate for Elkins mayor, doesn't live in the city and cannot vote in the contest.

