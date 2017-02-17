West Virginia Clinic Cuts Patient Wai...

West Virginia Clinic Cuts Patient Wait Times With RFID

After reducing wait times for patients at its outpatient clinic, Elkins W.Va. health-care facility Davis Medical Center, a Davis Health System hospital, is now preparing to expand its use of radio frequency identification technology to include environmental monitoring and asset management.

