West Virginia Clinic Cuts Patient Wait Times With RFID
After reducing wait times for patients at its outpatient clinic, Elkins W.Va. health-care facility Davis Medical Center, a Davis Health System hospital, is now preparing to expand its use of radio frequency identification technology to include environmental monitoring and asset management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ryne shumacher
|55 min
|curious
|1
|We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter!
|7 hr
|Cashier 101
|6
|Northwest Hardwoods Needs A Union
|10 hr
|USW
|3
|lol, looks like Lost Treasures has been selling...
|10 hr
|Snitch Away
|7
|Black guy that does dishes at bob evans
|12 hr
|Natasha
|6
|Stike Right Away
|13 hr
|Cashier 101
|4
|More Unions Needed In RC
|13 hr
|Cashier 101
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC