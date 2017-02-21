Stolen vehicle report leads to high s...

Stolen vehicle report leads to high speed chase through three counties

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

West Virginia State Police have confirmed a police pursuit through three counties was sparked by a stolen vehicle report from Elkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ryne shumacher 6 hr curious2 10
We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter! 7 hr Take a seat 9
Zach Rainey 8 hr WhoCares 2
Billy bishop 9 hr Bum 3
Justin Anderson 14 hr Want the truth 17
Cody Ryan aka Koty Ryn 16 hr Ummm Yes 11
Daris Howell 23 hr Old friend 1
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,088 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC