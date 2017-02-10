Seniors gain student teaching experience
Davis & Elkins College seniors in the Teacher Education Program are gaining practical experience this semester as student teachers at public schools in Randolph and Tucker counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parker Trying To Make A Name For Himself
|24 min
|Former ST
|31
|Good Old Boy Awareness Week Coming Soon
|4 hr
|best place for it
|1
|Inter-Crook Does Cross In
|4 hr
|Yep
|4
|David Cathell?
|16 hr
|JustAguy
|2
|Joey blackburn
|21 hr
|Just wondering
|1
|Lexys bar
|21 hr
|I know
|34
|Brian Reel
|22 hr
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC