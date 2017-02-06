Randolph County man pleads guilty to ...

Randolph County man pleads guilty to gun charge

Tre Plaugher, 22, of Elkins, was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen has and admitted to possessing a 9 mm pistol in January 2016.

