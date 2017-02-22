Randolph County correctional officer charged with assaulting detainees, submitting false report
According to a statement from acting U.S. Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen, Adam Joseph Neal Graham, 26, of Elkins, is accused of assaulting and injuring detainees at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in Belington. If convicted, Graham faces up to 10 years in federal prison for each violation of assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lol, looks like Lost Treasures has been selling...
|10 min
|Hahaheheblowmeme
|10
|Ashleigh purdum
|16 min
|dickhead
|1
|Branden channell helpful helpful ****ImPoRtANT****
|19 min
|Hahaheheblowmeme
|1
|tvrj
|38 min
|whole truth
|9
|Dustin Goodwin?
|47 min
|Melvin
|3
|Elkins Is Shutting Down
|1 hr
|h bomb
|11
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|David Moniker
|3,990
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC