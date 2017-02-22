Randolph County correctional officer ...

Randolph County correctional officer charged with assaulting detainees, submitting false report

According to a statement from acting U.S. Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen, Adam Joseph Neal Graham, 26, of Elkins, is accused of assaulting and injuring detainees at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in Belington. If convicted, Graham faces up to 10 years in federal prison for each violation of assault.

