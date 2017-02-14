Prosecutor Investigating Former Elkin...

Prosecutor Investigating Former Elkins Police Chief's - Cockroach' - SMemo

ELKINS, W.Va. - Randolph County Prosecutor Michael Parker said his office is reviewing former Elkins police chief Craig Cross' memo that instructed officers to harass and put fear into "If you see any suspected cockroach walking around OUR town with a knife or backpack or hoodie on with the hood up I want them stopped and identified, you know what I want them harassed if you know they are a cockroach.

