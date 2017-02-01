Nurses earn BSN degrees from D&E
Davis & Elkins College's Division of Adult and Online Learning awarded Bachelor of Science in nursing degrees to 12 students who successfully completed the online RN to BSN program at the conclusion of the fall 2016 rotation.
