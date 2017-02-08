Locals participate in human rights ma...

Locals participate in human rights marches

On Feb. 4, Americans took to the streets to show support for refugees and immigrants around the world, especially those individuals and families who have been affected by President Donald Trump's recent immigration order, which placed travel restrictions on seven Muslim-majority nations.

