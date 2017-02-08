Locals participate in human rights marches
On Feb. 4, Americans took to the streets to show support for refugees and immigrants around the world, especially those individuals and families who have been affected by President Donald Trump's recent immigration order, which placed travel restrictions on seven Muslim-majority nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cross Gets Railroaded By The Corrupt Officals O...
|3 hr
|Natasha
|8
|Burlin Howell
|5 hr
|Jack and coke
|7
|Who Narked Out Cross
|6 hr
|the facts
|2
|Chris butcher
|8 hr
|justwannaknow
|1
|why lie about others on this page?
|8 hr
|i see you
|12
|Why Did Cross Resign
|10 hr
|Truth not in you
|14
|Mayor Broughton Is A Joke
|11 hr
|Winker
|10
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC