Elkins woman charged with fraud

Wednesday Read more: The Inter-Mountain

An area woman is facing more than a dozen felony charges and is accused of using checks and a credit card belonging to a woman she served as a caretaker, Loretta Louise Monk, 44, of Elkins, is charged with 17 felony counts of fraud in connection with access devices.

Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

