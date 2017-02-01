Elkins woman charged with fraud
An area woman is facing more than a dozen felony charges and is accused of using checks and a credit card belonging to a woman she served as a caretaker, Loretta Louise Monk, 44, of Elkins, is charged with 17 felony counts of fraud in connection with access devices.
