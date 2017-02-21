Elkins man charged with felony count of grand larceny
Vincent Matthew Kelly-Zito, 30, is charged with one felony count of grand larceny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbreds Love NASCAR
|14 min
|Alfredo
|2
|Will Lewis
|2 hr
|Robert
|1
|Elkins Officer (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|American Psycho
|11
|Human Resource Managers Are The Biggest Liars
|2 hr
|John Wilkes Booth
|7
|Elkins has the BEST elected officials anywhere
|4 hr
|analyzing
|7
|Kayla T?
|5 hr
|KaylaTaylor
|11
|Holly
|6 hr
|Natasha
|9
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC