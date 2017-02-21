Early voting starts today for Elkins ...

Early voting starts today for Elkins election

City residents can cast their ballots for the Elkins municipal election, as early voting kicks off today and continues through March 4. Early in-person voting will be offered at City Hall, 401 Davis Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday during the early voting period.

