Early voting starts today for Elkins election
City residents can cast their ballots for the Elkins municipal election, as early voting kicks off today and continues through March 4. Early in-person voting will be offered at City Hall, 401 Davis Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday during the early voting period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Not Believe Anyone That Works At NWH
|1 hr
|waste of space
|1
|Inter Mountain Prints Fake News
|1 hr
|paper go for nothing
|1
|Kayla T?
|5 hr
|26241 ONE
|2
|tvrj (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|Curious
|25
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Alex Kissinger
|3,992
|Look at all the drugies who dindu nuffin on 11t...
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|7
|Jessie k?
|8 hr
|Mother ship shadow
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC