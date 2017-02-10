Drug case going to Randolph County grand jury
A Randolph County man who was allegedly found in possession of drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia had his bond modified in Randolph County Magistrate Court.
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parker Trying To Make A Name For Himself
|3 hr
|Former ST
|31
|Good Old Boy Awareness Week Coming Soon
|7 hr
|best place for it
|1
|Inter-Crook Does Cross In
|7 hr
|Yep
|4
|David Cathell?
|19 hr
|JustAguy
|2
|Joey blackburn
|Sun
|Just wondering
|1
|Lexys bar
|Sun
|I know
|34
|Brian Reel
|Sat
|Anonymous
|5
