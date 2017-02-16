City Council race changes announced

This week Elkins City Clerk Jessica R. Sutton announced several changes in the number of candidates seeking office in the upcoming municipal election, set for March 7. In the race for mayor, incumbent Van Broughton, who is running for his third two-year term, will face official write-in candidate Sam Barbagallo Jr. Barbagallo's name will not appear ... (more)

