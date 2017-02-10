Appalachian Ensemble set to play

Appalachian Ensemble set to play

Davis & Elkins College's Appalachian Ensemble will perform for the Brown Bag Lunch Concert at the Randolph County Community Arts Center at noon Wednesday.

