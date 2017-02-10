Appalachian Ensemble set to play
Davis & Elkins College's Appalachian Ensemble will perform for the Brown Bag Lunch Concert at the Randolph County Community Arts Center at noon Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption Is Live And Well In Elkins
|17 min
|hypocrite elkins ...
|3
|Inter-Crook Does Cross In
|34 min
|charlie dont surf
|13
|John taylor
|1 hr
|Armed guards
|26
|This Town Though WTF Happened To It?
|1 hr
|Low income housing
|3
|Chris Johnson
|5 hr
|Mommy
|10
|Chelsy Lipscomb
|9 hr
|Ayygurl
|2
|Good Old Boy Awareness Week Coming Soon
|19 hr
|best place for it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC