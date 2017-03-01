AmeriCorps program helps us all

AmeriCorps program helps us all

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: The Inter-Mountain

The New York Times reported that the Corporation for National and Community Service including AmeriCorps will be among federal programs Trump's Administration may eliminate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Come on down to Howell's Meth Emporium! 1 hr Oprah Pimpfree 2
Dumbasses Rally For Local Police 1 hr Oprah Pimpfree 8
All Cops Are Crooked 1 hr Oprah Pimpfree 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr George Washington 3,998
Anthony silvester busted ? 3 hr The truth 2
Melloney Vance F**k Rowan 8 hr Ur a sad bItch 5
Chad from Elkins??????? (Apr '09) 9 hr stupid 5
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC